Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

