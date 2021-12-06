Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

