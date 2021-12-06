Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $67,544,175.64 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

