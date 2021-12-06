Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $67,544,175.64 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.
- On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23.
- On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.
- On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
