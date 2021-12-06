Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $207.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.00 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.