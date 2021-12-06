International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) versus Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Critical Comparison

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.69%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.59 -$897.89 million $1.06 22.83 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

