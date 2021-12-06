International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.