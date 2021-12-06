Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRUF. HSBC raised shares of Intertrust from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intertrust in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTC:ITRUF opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intertrust has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

