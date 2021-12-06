Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up about 11.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $56,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

