Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,109 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $46.49.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

