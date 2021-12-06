Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,726 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Hawaiian worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

