Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

