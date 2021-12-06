Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,695 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.