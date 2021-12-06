Invesco Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $706,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $206,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.