Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,865,000.

BAMR opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

