Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF alerts:

PBDM stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.