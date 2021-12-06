Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,718 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

