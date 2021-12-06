Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

