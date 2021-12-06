Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $599,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 185,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

