Investors Financial Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.62 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

