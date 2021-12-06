Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.13 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.70 and a 200-day moving average of $573.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

