Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.06

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 33586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

