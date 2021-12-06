IONChain (IONC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $445,732.04 and approximately $3,156.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00210878 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.