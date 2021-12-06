IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in IQVIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA stock opened at $261.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

