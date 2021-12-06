Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 1,441,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,348. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $137,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

