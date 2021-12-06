iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

