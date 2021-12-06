iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

