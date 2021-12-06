iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,348 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 657,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 547,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,528. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.