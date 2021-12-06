iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,834 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

