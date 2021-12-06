iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.69 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.