iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Raised by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.92 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93.

