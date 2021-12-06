iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $2,825,000.

Shares of RXI stock opened at $174.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $150.27 and a 1 year high of $187.83.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

