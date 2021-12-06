iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

