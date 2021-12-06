iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 5.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 348,093 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

