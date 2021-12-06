iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

EWZ opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

