iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,958,000.

EWY opened at $78.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

