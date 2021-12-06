iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $45,537,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

