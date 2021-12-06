iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $458.76. The company had a trading volume of 497,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.