iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.04. 124,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

