iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) fell 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 3,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,339 shares of company stock valued at $16,741,453. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.