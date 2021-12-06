iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) fell 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 3,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.55.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,339 shares of company stock valued at $16,741,453. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
