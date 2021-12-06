Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.84 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

