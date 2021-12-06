J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 13th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JILL opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

