Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

