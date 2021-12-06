James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

JHX stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

