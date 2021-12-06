JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

