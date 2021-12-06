JD Sports Fashion Stock to Split on Wednesday, December 8th (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of JDSPY opened at $16.20 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

JDSPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from 1,350.00 to 270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments.

