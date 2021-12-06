Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

GDRX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,541,493 shares of company stock worth $64,623,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.