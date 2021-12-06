Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.