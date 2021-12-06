JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

JKS opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.13. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

