Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 685 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

