Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

